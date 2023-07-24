Former Vice President of Nigeria and the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has escaped death as the Nigerian Police have confirmed the arrest of two suspected Boko Haram terrorists on a mission to attack the former Vice president, residence in Yola, Adamawa State.

The spokesperson for the Adamawa State Police Command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, told newsmen in Yola on Monday that operatives of the command on Sunday arrested the two suspected terrorists and handed them over to the military for further investigation.

Nguroje said, Yes, one Jibrilla Mohammed was arrested at the residence of the former vice president in Yola, and while interrogating him we got to arrest his accomplice.

During his interrogation, he confessed to being a member of the dreaded Boko Haram sect. He revealed a plot to bomb Waziri Atiku’s residence, along with faculties at the American University of Nigeria, Yola, as well as the Modibbo Adama Central Mosque.

Information reaching newsmen revealed that the Boko Haram dreaded terrorists have been on the prowl of the former Vice President to eliminate him for long and may not stop until their mission is accomplished.

