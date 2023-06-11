From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers (AUATWON ), has threatened to shut down services and embark on a nation-wide strike in the next Seven days if its demands to address poor working conditions by the e-hailing companies are not met.

The union has demanded that the companies increase price of their services by 200 percent, reduce commission fee by 50 percent and stop unlawful deactivation of drivers.

It also asked for; recognition of AUATWON; collective bargaining with the union on a periodic basis and protection of safety of drivers, among others.

Speaking at a briefing with journalists in Abuja on Friday, , AUATWON national president, Adedamola Adeniran, said the app companies have enriched themselves at the detriment of the drivers.

According to him, “ Much is expected from app companies who charge over 20- 25 percent commission fees and have refuse to sit at the table of negotiation with workers, much is expected.

“Much is expected from the oppressors of workers who despite of the removal of subsidy which has caused the increase in the price of fuel and have failed to meet the demands of workers.

“Much is expected from Uber and Bolt that have woefully failed to protect the safety of workers by collaborating with the Government and the union to set up risk management systems that will prevent harm workers face on the job, much is expected.

“Amalgamated Union of App based Transport Workers of Nigeria has implemented a two day nationwide strike action which began on Wednesday 07 June 2023 and has been brought to an hold today being Friday, 09 June 2023.

“AUATWON has decided that a seven day ultimatum will be given to the app companies which will expire Friday 16, June 2023.

“During this period, app companies are expected to initiate a discussion for negotiation and dialogue on the below listed demands, by responding to our demands through the submission of a letter to the Federal Ministry of Labour ( both offices of the permanent secretary and the registrar of trade union), and copying AUATWON and the Nigerian Labour Congress.

“We also purport that it is important for the government in taking responsibility of mediating the process and organizing the venue, date and time for the dialogue.

“In the event that the app companies disregard our demand for negotiation and collective bargaining, we shall embark on an indefinite nationwide protest until all of our demands are met.

“We believe that to whom much is given, much is also expected. In view of this, we iterate that we have given much of our services to your companies to survive, and it has only made the CEOs of these companies richer while workers continue to get poorer. We say enough is enough, and we demand the liberty of workers.”