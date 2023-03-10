by Rapheal

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram have killed 26 people, including a policeman and fishermen in separate but surprise attacks in Borno towns.

In Mongumeri, the terrorists in large numbers attacked a team of special police forces on Wednesday, in about an hour of gun battle, multiple sources told Daily Sun.

The Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, yesterday, confirmed the attack. He told journalists that a policeman was killed in the exchange of fire with the terrorists. He also said the police operational vehicle snatched by the terrorists during the attack was later recovered by the military troops in the area.

“Boko Haram went to Mongumeri and attacked our location, the Crack Team. They were in large numbers, firing guns. We exchanged fire with them. We lost one of our men, but we repelled the attack. They went with one of our vehicles, but the soldiers later recovered it,” he disclosed.

He said the remains of the slain police personnel have been evacuated from the scene of the attack, adding that the incident at Dikwa Local Government occurred on Wednesday, too, as some fishermen were ambushed and 25 of them killed by Boko Haram.

“One was injured and undergoing treatment,” CP Umar disclosed.

Some residents said the victims were scavenging for scraps and metal in villages ruined by years of terror attacks, when they were ambushed by Boko Haram. The incidents were the first major attacks in Borno this year. The area has experienced relative peace for some time.