The Counter Terrorism Units of the force has deployments of over 1,250 specially trained Counter Terrorism Police personnel.
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has announced the deployment of 2,000 police personnel to the North East to join the military in the fight against terrorism.
Idris said the cops drawn from the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Counter Terrorism Units (CTU) were deployed alongside sniffer dog sections purely for military duties under the Operation Lafiya Dole have already arrived Borno State.
The IGP, who made this known in a statement, said the deployment was in line with Section 4 of the Police Act and Regulations which specifies the general duties of the Nigeria Police Force.
He said the police would do all it takes to collaborate with the military to end the counter-insurgency war in the shortest possible time. According to a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood: “Before now, the Nigeria Police Force has on ground, i. 47 PMF Units (63 X 47=2,961) in Borno State in addition to the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Borno State.
ii. 26 units(63X26= 1638) on ground in Yobe State in addition to the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Yobe State
iii. 18 units(63X18= 1134) on ground in Adamawa State in addition to the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Adamawa State
iv. The Counter Terrorism Units of the force has deployments of over 1,250 specially trained Counter Terrorism Police personnel. The Police Anti-Bomb Squad has about 300 personnel while over 100 sniffer dogs are working with the military in the fight against insurgency in the North East.
“It is of significant note that the Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel, Counter Terrorism Units (CTU), Anti-Bomb Squad (EOD), Sniffer Dog Sections, the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and conventional police personnel have been fighting along with the military in the frontline against Boko Haram insurgency and also providing security for restoration of law and order in the North East, security for all the liberated towns and villages in the North-East, escort of foreign and local humanitarian workers and relief materials, protection of IDP camps and security of public and private infrastructures.
The Police Airwing Surveillance Helicopters and crews are also deployed to support most of the operations of Operation Lafiya Dole throughout the North East in the fight against insurgency in the North East.
“The Nigeria Police Force is fully committed to the fight against insurgency and will do all it takes in collaboration with the military to bring a quick end to Boko Haram insurgency and crisis in the Nor th East.”
Regardless of the deployment, no fewer than five people were injured after suicide bombers detonated explosives at a settlement on the outskirts of Maiduguri.
Insurgents also struck at Mallam Fatori, a border town north of Borno along Nigeria-Niger border.
There was also an attack in Gari-Buni in Gujba Local Government Yobe State almost simultaneously.
Mallam Fatori was recaptured by the military from Boko Haram in September 2016.
Details of the attacks were sketchy even as the military neither confirmed nor commented on the incidents.
Army spokesman, Brig Gen Sani Usman confirmed the incident in the outskirt in Maiduguri, but said it was repelled by troops of the 195 Battalion on patrol.
“The patrol team quickly moved to the scene and discovered it was only the female suicide bomber’s vest that was detonated, killing herself and the male suicide bomber.
“Unfortunately, five members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on duty at the market were injured in the explosion.
“Subsequently, the area was cordoned off and the Explosive Ordnance Device team was drafted to defuse the other unexploded vest, while Borno State Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross evacuated the mutilated body parts of the suicide bombers,” he said in a statement yesterday.
