The Counter Terrorism Units of the force has deployments of over 1,250 specially trained Counter Terrorism Police personnel.

Molly Kilete, Abuja and Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has announced the deployment of 2,000 police personnel to the North East to join the military in the fight against terrorism.

Idris said the cops drawn from the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Counter Terrorism Units (CTU) were deployed alongside sniffer dog sections purely for military duties under the Operation Lafiya Dole have already arrived Borno State.

The IGP, who made this known in a statement, said the deployment was in line with Section 4 of the Police Act and Regulations which specifies the general duties of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said the police would do all it takes to collaborate with the military to end the counter-insurgency war in the shortest possible time. According to a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood: “Before now, the Nigeria Police Force has on ground, i. 47 PMF Units (63 X 47=2,961) in Borno State in addition to the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Borno State.