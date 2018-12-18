Judex Okoro, Calabar

It was glitz and glamour as the Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, Prof Zana Akpagu, was conferred with the highest chieftaincy title of Otu Ochikanong Obonghe Mu Boki of Boki nation.

The chieftaincy title, which is the highest in Boki nation, of Cross River state, is the first to be conferred on non-indigenes after thirty years.

The epoch-making event, which was attended by members of the academia, the political class and traditional rulers, was held at the Government Secondary School Wula, Boki,

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Pius Tawo, said that this is the first time in over 30 years that the Boki nation is honouring someone with Chieftaincy title.

Tawo said that although the VC has received many chieftaincy titles in recent times, the one from Boki is special because “it’s coming after over 30 years”.

He added that for the entire local government to agree to break the jinx of such a long time shows that Prof. Akpagu has performed exceptionally as a Vice Chancellor and has affected lives of Boki sons and daughters positively.”

While calling on the University to partner with Boki for development, he said there is no meaningful development that can be achieved in any part of the world without strong partnership with the universities.

“This Boki traditional title is very important and significant to us because this is the first time in over 30 years that Boki nation is conferring chieftaincy title on anybody. It’s not just like others, it’s only given to someone who has performed exceptionally. It’s also not completely traditional, it’s a combination of tradition and religion.

“There’s a relationship between universities and development. Boki is very proud of the relationship with UNICAL and we hope to remain partners for the development of Boki”, he said.

He enjoined the Vice Chancellor to see the recognition as a call to continue to do more for the University and the Boki nation.

Speaking shortly after the coronation, the Paramount Ruler of Boki, His Royal Majesty, Otu Fredaline Akendu, said that the event is very symbolic as it has brought the entire Boki people together for the first time in a long time.

He said that the Boki council of chiefs took advantage of the ceremony to address the incessant communal clashes ravaging some communities and have now agreed to live together as brothers and sisters.

“Today is a special day for Boki. Because of one man, Prof. Akpagu, The Boki people have come together as one people and the togetherness shall continue. I want to say that the crisis ravaging some Boki communities have been put to rest because of the function”.

Chairman of the Planning Committee, Prof. Bette Enu, who reeled out some achievements of VC, commended him for his magnanimity in appointing Boki sons and daughters into sensitive positions in the university.

He said: “Prof. Akpagu took over a university that was limited in terms of curriculum offers. But in three years, he has been able to establish four faculties. A 42 years university had no faculties of Engineering, Pharmacy, Environmental Science and Dentistry which he has all established in three

years. The faculty of Dentistry in fact has been rated as the best in the country.

“The VC has also created six new departments; embarked on over 30 capital projects; and above all he is a friend of Boki and has appointed so many us into sensitive positions”.

Reacting, Prof. Akpagu said: “I grew up as a young Obudu boy who never knew the difference between Boki and Obudu. I’m happy that today I’ve renewed my bond with Boki because for me this is home coming.

“I want to thank the Paramount Ruler of Boki and his council of chiefs, my colleagues from UNICAL and everybody who made this happen. When I assumed office, my first five appointments were all from Boki.

At some point people were asking me if I knew what I was doing but I told them that there was no

problem surrounding myself with Boki people and today I don’t regret that doing that.

“For us, everything we have done and achieved, the credit goes to God and all of us. We can’t do anything but God. We will continue to explore other opportunities to do more for the University and our people in our remaining years in office.”