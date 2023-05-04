…says if Onanuga is not careful he would be banned from Lagos

Daniel Kanu

Former Deputy National Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has apologised to Ndigbo over the anti–Igbo comment by Bayo Onanuga, former Director of Publicity, Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But he cautioned Onanuga to be careful or be banned from Lagos.

Onanuga had during the election threatened Ndigbo against interference with Lagos politics, warning them to mind their business and stay clear from Lagos politics.

Reacting to the comment which he described as “senseless and incongruous” the former Lagos State governor pleaded with the Igbo to accept his apology for Onanuga’s careless misrepresentation.

Bode George made the appeal on Tuesday at his residence while receiving a delegation of the Lagos chapter of Anya-Ndi-Igbo, a non-partisan, socio-political and economic development-oriented organization, committed to equity, peace, unity, justice and progress of Nigeria.

Said Bode George “It is sad that until now Onanuga has not apologized for the comment. Please let Ndigbo accept my apology for such senseless comment.

” I expect Prof Wole Soyinka to tell him to apologize rather than be abusing Datti Baba-Ahmed.

“It is a mis-normer, senseless and insane to make that kind of comment in a country where we are still trying to build the nation.

“How can you tell them that they can’t come here? Is that the culture of Lagos? Lagos is the commercial-nerve centre not only for Nigeria but for the whole iof West Africa.

“I believe that there is a new move in Lagos and the elders of the real Lagosians are going to meet because you don’t come here to come and define our culture. The culture that has existed.

“And I want to apologize publicly for that kind of distastible statement by Bayo Onanuga.

“Who the hell is he to be throwing such tantrums and I’m shocked that even Bola Tinubu has not told him to shut up.

“So, I want to apologize as a true born and genuine Lagosian that that is not our style and attitude and we must stop it.

“If Bayo Onanuga is not careful, we will also ban him from Lagos. He can’t talk on behalf of Lagosians and what authority does he has to make such a comment”

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Anya Ndigbo, Dr Uma Eleazu who led the delegation said Ndigbo was not in any battle with the Yoruba for Lagos.

His entourage included: Mr Emeka Ugwuoju, Engr Ben Akah, and Chief Amaechi Ebeledike.

Said Eleazu “There is a development we noticed in the last election, it turned out to be a do or die affair. If you do a content analysis of the just concluded elections, the words that were used were worrisome.

“These are words that create fear in the minds of people. In the last election, it went beyond that.

“We saw one ethnic nationality brought out to be antagonized and given names.

“So, our coming to you is to tell you that the Igbo people are not in Lagos for a war or a fight. We are in Lagos to earn a living and to contribute to the development of the place where we are making a living.

” Some faceless people are going round formenting trouble for Igbo people.”