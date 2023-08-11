…To upgrade academic curriculum

By Henry Uche

Saddened by the perennial high cost of governance and unjustified financial leakages in the body polity of Nigeria, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) is calling president Bola Tinubu to show some empathy for Nigerians by cutting cost of governance and block unwarranted financial leakages.

At her maiden brief with newsmen in Lagos, the President of the Institute, Mrs. Funmi Ekundaya, said the need to make political leadership and governance financially unattractive and block every financial leakages is long overdue.

Ekundayo who assured that the Institute would update and upgrade its study curriculum, equally encouraged ICSAN members to show professionalism and character in their respective areas of influence as Nigerians yearn for sound leadership across board.

“It’s high time we cut down cost of governance and block every financial leakages to the barest minimum. We shall upgrade our curriculum to better equip our members to be fit and proper for any leadership responsibility that awaits them. We shall deploy technology and partner with local and international bodies to deliver value to all our stakeholders”

ICSAN boss who called for tailored- made policies and continuous review of same, urged Tinubu’s administration to address Nigeria’s rising debt profile and servicing.

She added that socioeconomic and political leaders can extricate citizens from the shackles of penury if local production and diversification of revenue generation is given top priority. She noted that insofar as the government wants Nigerians to tighten their belts, the government itself must lead by example.

“It’s sad many companies are leaving this country for countries with friendly business environment. This administration must pay attention to our increasing debt profile, dilapidated infrastructure and do everything possible but most economical to resuscitate the manufacturing sector and ensure that micro, small and medium entrepreneurs including the creative industry are given adequate support to thrive”

Similarly, the Honorary Treasurer of the Institute, Mr Francis Olawale, poked the government across levels to honour contracts it entered with strategic partners and explore the full benefits of Public – Private – Partnership (PPP) in all fronts. “One thing is to enter a contract, it’s another thing to honour terms of contracts, the government must keep to its side of every business it enters with the private sector. Nigeria must not remain in the wrong lane politically, economically and otherwise” he urged.