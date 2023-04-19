By Henry Umahi

It was Carson McCullers who wrote: “How can the dead be truly dead when they still live in the souls of those who are left behind?” Again, it is said that the vibrancy of a well-lived life never fades.

That is to say, a song may end but the melody will linger on. This certainly rings true for Mrs. Blessing Ogonna Jude-Umahi.

She made life so beautiful. Her strength, heart decorated with love and intelligent mind touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

Indeed, her life was like a song worth singing. She was grace and beauty personified. She had a heart that cared completely.

Her name was Blessing and she was a blessing to many. But like a candle in the wind, she exited rather abruptly, leaving many in shock and anguish.

When Blessing passed away on January 16, the impact sent waves of sadness through the hearts of everyone who knew her. However, as she goes home in a blaze of glory on Saturday, April 22, there is no doubt that heaven is agog to receive the returning angel. When the roll is called up yonder, she will be there. That’s our consolation.

For Blessing, it’s not how long one lived but how well. She was versatile and energetic. Indeed, for her, no dull moment. She was the life of the party.

Her husband, Dr. Jude Umahi, said: “She was a very humble, simple, peaceful and lovely woman, who loved God and humanity. She believed in herself and efficacy of prayers. She was always praying for her family, friends, siblings and even ‘Nigeria in distress’.

“Her love for humanity was uncommon. She enjoyed cooking at all times, so that people around her should not only feel her culinary skills but also eat healthily. Her dexterity on wheels was unprecedented, as she could drive from Port Harcourt, her station, to Abuja and wish to return the same day.

“She loved children so much and encouraged her children to be friends with children within the neighbourhood. She was always buying table tennis balls and maintaining the tennis board just to ensure children in the vicinity were gainfully busy in her residence with additional skills, during holidays.

“She did not discriminate against religion, as her best friend was from a Muslim family. She helped the poor and needy without publicity. Her passage is, indeed, a watershed.”

Her daughter, Chinemere Christy Jude-Umahi, described her as an amazing multi-talented woman. According to Chinemere, her mother was special in every material particular.

Chinemere said: “As an entrepreneur, she volunteered to teach individuals and church groups how to make various types of soap, air-freshener and perfumes, at no cost. She was a devout Christian; she loved the things of God.

“She was a communicant in the Catholic faith. She never discriminated against church, as far as the word of God was preached accordingly. She fellowshipped with several Pentecostal churches on invitation and on personal volition – for spiritual enrichment.

“She loved her mother so much, so she identified with her mother’s church, the United Church of Christ (UCC), in Port Harcourt because that was the church she was introduced to in her formative years. She was committed to hospital evangelism and did it with all her heart.

“She was at various times secretary of the women’s group and treasurer of Uburu Women Christian Fellowship, all in Port Harcourt.

“My mother was a socialite. She was easily identified in public places, because of her towering height, charm and camaraderie. She disliked discrimination and was always eager and willing to help anybody whose path crossed her way.

“Her philanthropy was uncommon because her love for humanity was unprecedented. Our neighbours in the estate called her ‘Love’ because she was love personified. She would not drive and pass a neighbour trekking without asking him/her to hop in and, possibly, come to her residence – Jesus Fortress, to share breakfast, lunch or dinner.

“God has called my beloved mother home. She was a very generous and kind-hearted woman, who came like a saviour. The 16th day of the first month of 2023 may be a rude awakening, but God is God always.”

A community leader and businessman, Chief Francis Ene, alias Iron T, described her as a beautiful soul and virtuous woman. According to him, she detested dishonesty and indiscipline.

Iron T said: “Mrs. Blessing Jude-Umahi was an easygoing woman, never making trouble. She was my wife’s best friend and my wife is a very good woman. So, it takes two to tango.

“She was a woman of substance. She was a beautiful soul, always willing to assist those in need. She was our own Mother Teresa. This is all I can say now because I am yet to recover from the shock of her death.”

For Maria Ifeoma Emmanuel, founder/executive director, Beracah Empowerment Foundation, Mrs. Jude-Umahi came, saw and conquered. She said that, within the short time she lived, her impact was.felt even in distant places.

“It is not how long but how well you live, and we’re glad hers was impactful. Though cut short, we would have wished a darling like her lived forever, but we are not in a position to question the Supreme Being on the years He ascribes to each individual on earth.

“Our consolation is that she is resting in the Lord’s bosom. Adieu, ezigbo nwunye Jude, a great mother. May her gentle soul rest in peace. Amen,” Maria Ifeoma Emmanuel said.

The late Mrs. Blessing Ogonna Jude-Umahi (nee Ngene) was born into the family of Osuji Ngene Ukpa, in Umuagwuoke village (currently in Etiti-Uburu Autonomous Community), Ohaozara LGA, Ebonyi State, on May 20, 1975. She got married to Jude Umahi in 2002, and the marriage was blessed with five children.

She read English Studies at the University of Port Harcourt, among other academic attainments.