Lawmaking is serious business. At least, so we have been told. If you are in doubt, check out the number of bills and motions churned out by our hard working senators in the last three years. Only the ‘blind’ will discredit our revered Red Chamber.

Before you launch any attacks, be reminded that senators have passed almost 80 bills to create new universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in the existing 109 senatorial districts in Nigeria. If you are not rejoicing, you are an ‘enemy of progress’. Our senators are working. Let me ‘steal’ President Muhammadu Buhari’s paraphrased words: “If you don’t like Nigeria, you can relocate to another country.”

The Nigerian Senate is already embattled. I will not add to its misfortune. However, I need to sympathise with them. Many senators came into the upper legislative chamber with misplaced expectations. Ignorantly, many had imagined that it was going to be business as usual. They were so wrong.

They didn’t envisage that the administration of President Buhari populated by saints will implement the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and cripple Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) financially. Some senators, especially first timers, went on a borrowing spree. Ranking senators who had serious battles with their state governors to return to the Red Chamber were not exempted from the ‘spendingmania’.

As usual, they had hoped that they will be appointed chairmen of juicy committees and get rewarded while plying their legislative business. Today, being a senator is no longer lucrative in Buhari’s Republic. For your information, senators are broke. Too broke to fund their campaigns at a time when vote buying is the new normal.