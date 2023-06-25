From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Police Command in Sokoto State says it has commenced an investigation into the recent killing of a man alleged of blasphemous comment against Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ahmed Rufai in a statement also said efforts are on to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“On 25th june, 2023 at about 0955 hrs, a distress call was received at about 0920 hrs that one Usman Buda ‘M’ of Gwandu LGA a Butcher at Sokoto Abattoir allegedly blasphemed the holy prophet Muhammad (SAW) as a result he was mobbed and attacked by some muslims faithfuls and inflicted Serious injuries on him.

“Upon receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Area Commander Metro and DPO kwanni led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders to the scene.

“On arrival, the mob escaped the scene and left the victim unconscious where he was rescued and taken to Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital Sokoto (UDUTH) for treatment and was later Confirmed dead at the said Hospital meanwhile, the Area is calm.” The statement reads in part.

The police however appealed to members of the public to go about their lawful activities and should not panic as the situation is under control.