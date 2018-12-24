The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, took the blame game to a ridiculous level last week

Casmir Igbokwe

Recently, Oluoma gave birth to twins – a boy and a girl. A bundle of joy you might say. Yes. But this young woman cannot feed her babies. Her breast milk is not the problem. Money is. She desperately needs financial assistance.

On a regular basis, I receive calls from known and unknown people who need such help. No doubt, hardship has visited many Nigerian families today. Hitherto, people looked forward to Christmas and end-of-year activities. It is a period of conviviality and sharing of gifts. By November, hampers will have filled many shops and supermarkets. We are in December. So, take your time and move round the supermarkets in your area. Check how many hampers you see on display.

Also move round the major markets in your locality. Compare the volume of traffic in the market now and a few years ago. You don’t need to be a statistical wizard like Peter Obi to see the difference between those good old days and now.

Obi, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, reeled out statistics to indicate the dire situation of the economy at the recent vice presidential debate. Some individuals busied themselves fishing for errors in his statistical submissions. Talk of chasing rats when one’s house is on fire!

Pray, was Obi’s submission not in tune with the reality on ground? Are we not living witnesses to the loss of jobs and closure of many companies in Nigeria today? In the latest figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics, the rate of unemployment has even increased from 18.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2017 to 23.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2018.

Mainly those feeding fat from the current system defend the indefensible. The majority of them are government appointees and their relatives and friends. No matter what, these people will never see anything wrong with this current system. It’s self preservation at work.

The other group of supporters happens to be the President’s kinsmen. This group sees President Muhammadu Buhari as a good champion of northern interests. He professes the same religion and speaks the same language with them. And his major political and security appointments are from the north. It does not matter whether the majority of the northern masses are dying of hunger or not.

The third group comprises ruling party members and those who hope to gain one thing or the other if the status quo remains. This is where some of my Igbo brothers fall in. When I read the story of Governor Willie Obiano’s aide, Chido Obidiegwu, leading the campaign for Buhari’s re-election in Anambra State, I laughed. I can swear that sterling performance is the least of their reasons for supporting Buhari.

Together, these groups see no wrong in the present killings in the country. They strongly believe that Buhari is fighting corruption even when the owner of the $42 million Ikoyi apartment cash, for instance, remains a top secret. And they will tell you that the PDP government caused almost all the present scams and failures in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, took the blame game to a ridiculous level last week. Speaking on Channels Television, Shehu said former President Goodluck Jonathan was the cause of the delay in the appointment of ministers by Buhari. According to him, the outgoing government in 2015 gave the President handover notes 48 hours to the handover of power. Recall that it took the President about six months to appoint his ministers when he took over power in 2015.