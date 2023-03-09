by David

Not fewer than 10 persons are feared dead in a fatal accident which occurred at CBN bus stop, along the dilapidated Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Enugu.

The accident occurred around 8:45 am when an 18-seater bus with Enugu registration number, XL884 ENU collided with an oncoming trailer loaded with bags of cement.

A witness who identified himself as Chukwudi said the vehicle, which was loaded from Abakpa in Enugu East local government was heading to New Market when the accident happened.

He said: “The driver was coming from Abakpa and made an attempt to overtake another vehicle in his front. The next thing we heard was a loud sound and the bus collided with the trailer and was completely damaged.

“I don’t know how many survived but I counted over 8 dead bodies on the floor,” he said.

Other witnesses attributed the crash to the poor state of the road.

The Police, Army, Road Safety and other emergency agencies’ personnel were already on the ground to control traffic and avoid any breakdown of law.

No official reaction had come from either the police or the FRSC at the time of this report.