By Vivian Onyebukwa

Black Thread Media debuts new movie titled, “Love, Lies and Lasgidi”.

It is hard to tell Nigerian and African stories in a balanced way without romanticising or twisting tales to fit preconceived notions. Film production company, Black Thread Media, is trying to change that by commissioning stories that project the everyday lives of people in the country, starting with the upcoming movie, “Love, Lies and Lasgidi”.

The movie is a cinematic debut for executive producers-Joke Oke, who also runs the pan-African filmmaking company, and Vitalis Ezeokafor.

Set over the pulsating backdrop of the vibrant city of Lagos, the movie takes viewers on an intimate ride through the twists and turns that are the romance lives of four young women who found themselves caught up in a web of deceit, betrayal and heartbreak as they navigate the complexities of modern-day relationships.

Oke’s vision is brought to life by the stellar lineup of talented casts including Bolanle Ninalowo, Anthony Monjaro, Sophie Alakija, Sandra Okozuwa and others who effortlessly breathe life into the scenes.

“One of our goals at Black Thread Media TV is to give emerging talents from across Africa a meaningful platform to showcase their craft”, Joke Oke said in a statement.

He further stated that the movie takes the very Nigerian practise of dealing with serious issues with humour and brings it right to the screens in a way that is relatable and that resonates with the everyday realities. "Therefore, a message that I hope viewers take away is that we are all connected, and the choices we make can affect us and those around us in both positive and negative ways".

Sophie Alakija stars as Chioma, a successful fashion designer facing the challenge of healing her broken heart while juggling her demanding career. Sandra Okozuwa is Tola, a captivating journalist who longs for a partner to share her life with, Bolanle Ninalowo takes on the role of Tunde, one of the male leads, while Anthony Monjaro portrays Chibuzo, the other central male character.

Directed by Michael Olowojaiye, the movie offers a refreshing perspective to Nollywood romance dramas by exploring waves of emotions and experiences often left unexplored on the big screen.