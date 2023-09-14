From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The entire South East zone has been thrown into darkness following what the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), called total system collapse.

Residents in the five South East states covered by EEDC noticed an outage of power supply since the early hours of Thursday in an unusual manner.

Confirming their suspicion, the EEDC’s Head, Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, issued a statement, officially notifying the company’s customers of a total system collapse.

His statement reads in parts, “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a total system collapse which occurred at 12:40am today, 14th September,2023. This has resulted to the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”