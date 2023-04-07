From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A crusade organiser, simply identified as Dr. Owen Abraham, has allegedly absconded with 52 Android and iphones, money, and other valuables in Aponrin axis of Agbowo, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The owners of the valuables are said to be residents of Agbowo and its environs, who came for a crusade, held at an open ground in the area. As gathered, the open ground has always been used freely by event organisers.

Some of the victims said the crusader pasted posters prior to the commencement of the crusade, to create awareness for the programme. Abraham reportedly came to Agbowo by himself and said he came from Gambia and that God instructed him to organise the crusade in Ibadan.

According to the posters that was made to create publicity for the programme, the crusade began on Friday March 31, 2023 and ended on Tuesday April 4, 2023. The crusade started 3:30p.m daily.

The special features of the crusade in the posters, included scholarship for students, help for the needy and widows, financial assistance for the needy, special prayers and salvation of souls. The crusade was tagged: ‘ Ibadan Jesus Help Crusade’, with the theme: ‘Lord Help Me’. It was held at 1 Major Salawu Street, Hosanna Bus Stop, Agbowo.

Abraham, on last the day of the three-day crusade, said the Holy Spirit, directed him to tell people to submit their phones and valuables, so that they would not cause distractions during the programme.

But the people that submitted their phones and other valuables have not been able to locate the crusader since the crusade ended. They said their phones and other valuables are still with him. They made calls to his mobile phone, but has been unreachable.

The victims said Abraham, lured them into three days fasting and prayer. They added that he also sold table water to them at the rate of N4,800 per one, which according to them, he called miracle water.

One or the victims, who introduced herself as Mrs Grace Akintola, a widow, recalled that many widows attended the crusade because the crusader promised to give each person a bag of rice and money.

According her, “Someone in my area invited me for the crusade. The crusader wore pastor regalia. He said he would buy a house for one of us (widows). He said the house is fully furnished. He promised some people who attended the crusade money, even politicians cannot give out such money he promised.

“On the llast day of the crusade, he sold a bottle of water for us at the rate of N4,800. He said perfume is inside the bottle water. Many people paid for the water. But the pastor is nowhere to be found now. He went away with our phones, money and other valuables.

A university student, who pleaded anonymity is another victim ofbthe incident. The pastor, he said, ordered them to fast for three days. He stated further that the pastor “said no phone should ring when the programme was ongoing, and hat was why he collected all the phones. In fact, a lady stood up and wanted to snap him. He seized the phone from her.

“On the last day of the crusade, he said he wanted to go and rest at the hotel where he lodged. He later said he wanted to go and eat at UI. We didn’t know how he escaped with our belongings. As a man of God, we respected him a lot. We didn’t know that he wanted to use the name of God to dupe us.”

But the residents of Agbowo said the matter has been reported at a nearby police station. The residents have also gone ahead to print posters, declaring the crusader wanted. The posters have been pasted around Agbowo community.

The police public relations officer for the state, Mr. Adewale Osifeso, could not be reached on his mobile phone for comments at the time of filing this report.

