The 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), which was announced earlier in March, will be airing its nominee announcement this Sunday, 16th of April. The much-anticipated announcement will be hosted by award-winning actors, Bisola Aiyeola and Adjetey Anang alongside the talented kid actors, Jasmine Olarotimi and Nifemi Lawal from the popular Africa Magic original telenovelas, The Johnsons, and Ajoche.

The nominee announcement will be broadcast live at 7:00 pm on the 16th of April 2023 on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola expressed excitement about the upcoming announcement, stating that the unveiling of the nomination list is a crucial step in the lead-up to the award ceremony, which will showcase the best of African talent and creativity.

“We are excited to unveil the nominees for the upcoming edition of the AMVCA. The calibre of talent and creativity displayed in the African film and television industry is exceptional, and we are proud to recognize and celebrate these achievements.”

The nominees for the various award categories will be selected by a panel of esteemed judges, with the voting process being opened to the public shortly after. 14 categories will be open to public voting, while 21 categories will be decided by the panel of judges headed by Veteran film director, producer, and writer, Femi Odugbemi.

The 9th edition will feature the return of the Best Online Social Content Creator category, the Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series, and the Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series. Making a debut would be two new categories which are the Best Original Telenovela and Best Unscripted Original.

As with last year’s edition, the Best Dressed Male and Female will take place live on the awards night on the 20th of May.

Viewers can join the conversation using the hashtag #AMVCA9 and follow @africamagictv for live tweets.