Says Tinubu on right track

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The APC Grassroots Governance Group popularly known as APC G3, has described a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a ‘role model for politicians.’

The ground urged the political class to emulate the antecedents of the former governor of Osun State.

APC G3 National Coordinator, Amechi Chuks Oyema, made the remarks when the group presented an Award of Excellence to Hon. Afolabi Kehinde Omoniwa, an aide of the former Osun Governor, yesterday in Abuja.

Oyema said Akande, who was the interim National Chairman of APC exhibited high moral standards during his time in office, which he has continued to pass on to the upcoming political class.

He said Omoniwa was selected based for the award based on his massive, but silent contributions to the victory of APC in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the group came out to encourage party members who are playing very significant roles in the party, even when they are not very visible.

He solicited support for the government of Bola Tinubu, saying it is on the right track to restore the glory of the country.

He noted that the recent removal of fuel subsidies was a step in the right direction and urged the government to provide solutions to the hardship being experienced by citizens.

When receiving the award, Omoniwa expressed surprise over his nomination, saying that it will propel him to do more in the service of the country.

He urged the political class to play the game with high ethical principles at heart.

Aside from commending the initiatives of President Tinubu, he said the President is deeply committed to finding solutions to the socio-economic problems facing the country.

Also, he urged APC G3 to remain committed to grassroots political advancement.

Others in the APC G3 delegation were the Deputy National Coordinator, North, Muazu Labo, APC G3 Deputy Director, Organising/Strategy, Yusuf Ishaq, APC Karu Ward Auditor, Ayo Oshonubi, amongst others.