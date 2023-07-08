From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A former Chairman of the Christians Association of Nigeria(CAN) Kano State, Bishop Ransom Bello has lauded President Bola Tinubu on his choice of Service Chiefs, insisting that the appointment of these officers will considerably tame insecurity in Nigeria.

Bello, also a former National Vice Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in Charge of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina States, averred that the inclusive nature of the Security Council unlike in the past, would douse the feeling of alienation in parts of the country.

The Overseer of the Calvary Life Assembly was particularly impressed with the appointments of the Chief of Naval Staff , Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla from Enugu Ezike in Enugu State and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Gwabin Musa from Zangon Kataf from Kaduna State.

“I am happy with him, not because Christians are appointed or because Muslims are there, but because I see a sense of justice to all in his appointments” he declared while exploring the president to go ahead with a government of justice and fairness to all Nigerians

Speaking with reporters in Kano as part of his 70th birthday celebrations, Bello also prayed Nigerians to give Tinubu time to assign competent hands to various positions before coming to a conclusion as to which faith is better represented in the government.

“I think we should get out of this mentality that he is appointing more Christians or more Muslims. Those who are accusing Tinubu of appointing more Christians than Muslims seem to have forgotten where we are coming from. The Buhari administration was evidently more nepotistic than any other government ever in this country and heavens didn’t fall.”

Bello, while looking back at the growth of the Church in Kano state, admitted that over the years, the Church in the state has suffered persecutions and obstacles, but added that the situation has improved today.

“Several years ago, the common thing was prosecution, burning of Churches and denial of certificate of occupancy. One of the major problems then was riots. It used to be volatile and it comes with a lot of prices. But things are better and now we are more friendly with each other. And credit must be given to Governors Shekarau and Ganduje for their positive roles in inter- faith peace and harmony in the state”

He was of the view that Christians in the state will enjoy real peace under the present administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, saying that Yusuf has a positive disposition to Christians and had promised them, during his electioneering campaigns, to carry along the Christian community in the state.

The week-long 70th anniversary was attended by Christian leaders, young and old, from across Nigeria. It was also marked by church based seminars, including Church services which would be held in many churches in the state on Sunday.