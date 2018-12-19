At this period when Nigeria is passing through some of its worst political and security challenges, it has become imperative for political leaders and decision makers to consider employing the instrument of political problem-solving called bipartisanship. Majority of Nigerians believe and insist that the question of the country’s unity is not negotiable, yet they find it difficult to shift political grounds, even in the interest of national unity, which they so fervently preach.

Bipartisanship, in many developed or even developing countries, has been found to be the most potent solution to knotty political logjams capable of threatening the unity of any country, in a “give and take” manner. Moreover, in the present situation, where Nigeria as a country has become highly divisive and extremely partisan, there is the need to seek any civilized means of de-escalating tense situations such as what we find in several zones, including the North-East, where the Boko Haram insurgency is going on, and the South-East, where Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) activities pose a source of concern.

Even in the absence of a national ideology, Nigerians are united in their belief that government is meant to serve humanity and should pursue policies that guarantee happiness and freedom of all peoples. Nigerian leaders need not play politics with policies or programmes, which impact or touch on the education, well-being and the poverty alleviation of the ordinary people of Nigeria. Equally, politicians must discourage killings and insurgent activities and seek mediation and peace-building efforts to heal the economic and social life of the people. Our leaders and parliamentarians should learn to close ranks whenever our national interest is at stake and ensure that our unity is not questioned by partisanship.