From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Management of Bingham University, Karu, on Monday, explained that three of its students that were recently paraded by FCT Police for alleged murder of a Bolt driver, Obasi Okeke, over a scuffle on transport fare of their trip to a destination in Abuja, were suspended from the school long before the incident.

Director, Public Affairs of the School, Daburi Misal, in a statement, explained that the affected students were in March 2023 identified through the University’s zero tolerance policy on drugs, and were suspended from the university for being in possession of marijuana and other harmful substances.

He said the school regulations had recommended that the students be taken to a rehabilitation centre by their guardians for necessary attention, and be returned to the school after certification by the University’s Psychiatrist.

“It was therefore shocking to see that students who were supposed to be in rehabilitation were being paraded by the Police in Abuja for alleged murder of a Bolt driver. While the University maintains zero tolerance for vices, the responsibility of bringing up children is a shared one. The University will, however, continue to do its best to put the students on the right path.”

He, however, pledged the support of the school management and its full cooperation with the Police in their investigation of the matter, while expressing deepest sympathy to the family of the deceased.

He also reiterated the commitment of the university to producing young men and women who will continue to serve as agents of positive change and transformation of Nigeria as evident in the attestations received on graduates from numerous employers both home and abroad.