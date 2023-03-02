From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chekwas Okorie has admonished President-Elect Bola Tinubu to bind the wounds of division as he takes over the mantle of leader on May 29.

In his congratulatory message, yesterday, Okorie appealed to supporters whose preferred candidates did not win the presidential election, to accept and respect the mandate given to the President-Elect by the majority of Nigerian voters.

The former presidential candidate expressed optimism that the 10th National Assembly would be more robust and vibrant.

“I congratulate Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his victory at the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

“The election was keenly contested and the use of technology showed balanced election results different from what used to be the case.

“The outcome of the elections has also thrown up a more balanced National Assembly. Nigerians should expect a more robust and vibrant 10th National Assembly.

“The job of the President-Elect, who by the grace of God, will be sworn into office on 29th May 2023, is well cut out for him.

“I urge him to take immediate steps to bind the open wounds that have caused a lot of division, suspicion and alienation among Nigerian citizens.

“This is a sine quo non to the success of any policy he may enunciate to promote and grow the economy as well as provide jobs and other democracy dividends to the Nigerian people.

“I am confident that the well-known political sagacity and savvy of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the President-Elect shall be put to maximum use at this time.

“It is with every sense of responsibility and patriotism that, l appeal to those whose preferred candidates did not win the 2023 presidential election to accept and respect the mandate given to the President-Elect by the majority of Nigerian voters.

“This is what democracy is all about. In the same token, l appeal to all the contestants for the office of President of Nigeria, who may be aggrieved by the outcome of the election to avail themselves of the available legal window to address their grievances. Any resort to self-help will not be in the interest of anybody.

“Finally, l urge all well-meaning Nigerians to rally around Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to succeed in his onerous task to tackle Nigeria’s multifaceted challenges. His success will definitely translate to our collective success as a nation,” he said.