From Fred Itua, Abuja

Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, is currently in Nigeria, following a visit to China, where he discussed global health and development with national and local leaders, Foundation partners, grantees, scientists, and young innovators.

The visit, according to the media office of the Foundation, is part of the Gates Foundation’s commitment to work closely with communities and leaders to support innovation that can help accelerate progress and improve lives across Africa.

The statements said Gates and other foundation leaders are visiting to learn from partners helping to address polio, anemia, and other health threats; scientists applying research to develop agricultural innovations that will help with food security and climate adaptation; innovators using technology to improve access to financial services; and others working to improve lives in Niger and Nigeria and throughout the continent.

“They will also meet with national and regional leaders to encourage them to make investments and advance policies that promote innovation and provide equitable opportunity, despite challenging economic conditions.

“Gates will also participate in a conversation with students and young leaders to gather insights and share perspectives on how science and innovation can accelerate positive change and contribute to a brighter outlook for Africa.

“The moderated event, Advancing Africa: Unleashing the Power of Youth in Science and Innovation, will be co-hosted by the Co-Creation Hub Nigeria and Lagos Business School and livestreamed across Africa by media partners Africa.com and Channels Television. It will take place at 10am WAT (Lagos) on 21 June. You can register here to attend virtually,” the statement added.

