The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, has called upon the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to join hands in combating the pressing humanitarian crisis and poverty challenges facing Nigeria.

Dr. Betta Edu conveyed the Desire of President Bola Tinubu to eradicate poverty from Nigeria during a momentous meeting with a delegation from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, held in her Abuja office.

The Minister, while emphasizing the gravity of the situation, pointed out that Nigeria presently grapples with a dire humanitarian crisis affecting a staggering 16 million people. This crisis, stemming from natural disasters, man-made conflicts, insecurity, and flooding, has inflicted immense suffering on the population. Additionally, Nigeria continues to provide refuge and support for a substantial number of Internally Displaced Persons and refugees from other countries both within and outside the region.

Dr. Betta Edu called for a collaborative effort between the government and development partners, including donor organizations and the private sector. This collaborative approach, she emphasized, is essential to realize the Federal Government’s steadfast commitment to eradicating poverty in line with the Sustainable Development Goals 1, 2, and 3 of the 2030 agenda.

In her statement, Dr. Betta Edu stated, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to alleviating poverty in Nigeria, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals 1, 2, and 3 with a 2030 target. Our ministry is diligently working to implement this presidential directive, and we recognize that we cannot achieve this monumental task in isolation. We earnestly seek the support and partnership of organizations like yours.”

Jeremie Zoungrana, the Country Director of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, responded with a resounding commitment. He affirmed the foundation’s eagerness to collaborate with the Ministry and pledged to leverage its extensive network to connect the ministry with strategic partners and donors that can fund the projects of the ministry. This collective effort will address poverty eradication in Nigeria comprehensively. The commended the effort of the Minister who the said was very proactive.

Dr. Betta Edu’s call for support underscores the critical importance of uniting efforts to address Nigeria’s humanitarian crisis and poverty issues. With the partnership of organizations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, there is optimism that these challenges can be met and overcome in pursuit of a brighter future for all Nigerians.