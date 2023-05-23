From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

United States President Joseph Biden has dispatched a delegation to Nigeria for the presidential inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, slated for May 29.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said the Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, will lead the delegation.

“President Joseph R Biden, Jr today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria.

“The Honorable Marcia L Fudge, Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, will lead the delegation,” the statement read.

Members of the presidential delegation, according to the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, included the Chargé d’Affaires, United States Embassy, Abuja, Mr David Greene; the United States Representative (D), California, the Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove; Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, US Department of Commerce, the Honorable Marisa Lago; the Commander of US Africa Command, General Michael E Langley.

Others are the Director, US Trade and Development Agency, the Honorable Enoh T Ebong; the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, US Department of State, the Honorable Mary Catherine Phee; the Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council, Honorable Judd Devermont, and the Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, US Agency for International Development, the Honorable Monde Muyangwa.