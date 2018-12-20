Bianca Iboma

The BIC company, producers of the BIC range of products and the leading shaving brand in Nigeria, has rewarded its loyal consumers at a coupon-based promotion themed ‘BIC Shave and Win’ promotion.

The promotion, which started about three months ago, held its grand finale, a computer-based raffle draw in Lagos.

The promotion saw some Nigerians carting away with several gift items at the grand raffle draw with participant across the nation.

The computer-based raffle draw was witnessed by a team, from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission where the Deputy Director/Zonal Co-ordinator Mrs Priscillia Onuzulu was present,senior officials of the company from other West African nation saw consumers rewarded with gift items ranging from, instant airtime, washing machines,TV,generator, mobile phones,other fantastic prizes as well as the grand cash prize of N1 million.

Speaking at the event, Product Manager, Lighters and Shavers West Africa, Bigué Diouf, said for more than 70 years, BIC has honoured the tradition of providing high-quality, simple, inventive and reliable choices for everyone, everywhere, every time.

“The promo is a part of the company’s effort to appreciate its loyal customers as well as create an opportunity to interface with them.

“BIC, a household name for several years has in stock a wide range of products to provide a clean shave with no bumps for all its customers she noted.

Diouf, said the BIC Shaver ‘Shave and Win’ promo, begun in September and lasted for three months.

He said that computing raffle draws was held every month at selected locations, which they communicated to the public, during which loads of prizes, including cash, home appliances and more as well as a grand prize of N1 million was won each month.

Deputy General Manager Commercial, NIPEN, partners with BIC, Mr. Adedamola Adelabu, said the promo has been quite impactful, adding that, “it’s one of BIC’s ways of saying thank you to the consumers who have stayed with us.

Expatiating the rationale behind the promo, he said, “The Shave and Win’ promotion was conceived as our little way of rewarding those end-users with enduring faith in the BIC brand; such end-users who have truly demonstrated their loyalty to the brand despite the lure of some cheap and low quality products in our market.”

Speaking on the implications of the promo in the phase of recent developments in the company, Product Manager, Shavers and lighters BIC West Africa, Mr. Groues Guillaume, said the move is a clear testimony that things are beginning to change for better.

“This development is coming following the recent management restructuring and innovative efforts to give birth to a more business inclined refocused and re-energised organisation.

Adegbiji Gabriel who won a cash amount of N250,000 expressed when his name was announced among the lucky winners.

Gabriel while speaking on behalf of the lucky winners,commended the company for their transparency during the cause of the exercise.