By GILBERT EKEZIE

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) donated assorted Bibles worth ₦16.7 million in the year 2022 as part of its free Bible distribution objective.

Value of the Bibles donated to the sighted was ₦9.8 million, while 137 complete sets of Braille Bible given to people with visual disabilities cost ₦6.9 million. This gesture is in line with The Society’s mission to make the Holy Bible available to Nigerians in their preferred languages and formats and help them engage with the word of God through programmes to transform their lives. Beneficiaries of the free Bible distribution included prison inmates, churches, Christian fellowships and organisations, schools for the blind, and individual members of the public, among others.

The Manager, Meda and Public Relations of BSN, Mr Benjamin Mordi, explained that the complete set of the Braille Bible, which comes in 37 volumes, costs ₦50,000. The organisation carried out the free distribution programme with funds donated by members of the Bible-A-Month Club, Special Members, corporate organisations, churches, and individual donors for the Braille Bible project, You Can Be Their Eyes (YCBTE).

He said through the free Bible distribution and other laudable programmes, the BSN has continued to break every known barrier that makes the Word of God inaccessible to people.

According to him, the BSN is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into local languages, distributes, publishes, and raises funds for the Bible work. So far, the organisation has translated the full Bible into 27 Nigerian languages, while Bible translation/revision is ongoing in 10 Nigerian languages.