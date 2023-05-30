From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) commemorate the fallen heroes in the South East after the civil war with a sit-at-home on Tuesday, the pro Biafra group has maintained that the event will continue till their agitation is met.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful who disclosed this in a statement while commending the turnout and peaceful nature of the event in the southeast and other parts of the country said success of the ceremony justified the importance of the Biafra struggle.

He said “We congratulate Biafrans in Australia, Italy, UK, Germany India, Austra, Denmark, Japan, France, Portugal, Spain, south Africa, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Belgium, Russia, Benin Republic, Togo and numerous zones and countries under the sun. You all have shown that the coming of Biafra is important to you and your families.

“IPOB operates in over 100 countries across Europe, Asia, America, Africa, and Australia continents. We thank you all. Biafra Rememberance Day has come to stay, and we are going to continue until Biafra freedom is finally achieved and beyond. Remembering our heroes will continue to be an annual event.

“We equally thank the faithful Comerades in Biafraland that made the event worthwhile and those who held candlelight services all night in resolute pursuit of Biafra restoration.

“The agitation for Biafra must continue. We are delighted of those who made the event very peaceful in Biafraland.

“We thank those from Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Delta States, and all the clans in Edo state, Kogi, Benue like people from Igbanke, Idoma and Igala who are standing tall as great Biafrans.

“The total lockdown today was peaceful, and we thank you all for the peaceful environment in BiafraLand. Nobody was forced to obey, as our dead heroes and heroines were honored”. Powerful stated.