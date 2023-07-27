Assures residents of water tight security

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Nigeria Police Force has assured of its readiness to thwart the two-week-long sit-at-home at the instance of the leader of the Biafra Government In Exile (BGIE), Simon Ekpa based in Finland.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Echeng Eworo Echeng in charge of Zone 9, Umuahia, who gave the assurance during his familiarisation visit to the Imo State Command, Owerri on Thursday, noted that strategies are in place to ensure the safety of citizens in Imo,Abia and Ebonyi States.

Echeng advised the residents to go about their normal businesses, reiterating the readiness of his men to continue to sustain peace and provide adequate security in the states.

He promised that with the commitment of his men, in partnership with other security agencies,those planning to enforce the order will surely be dealt with.

“Police is out to provide the needed security in South East. We will take the fight to those people who don’t want our peace and collective well being.

“We will not allow our life and properties to be controled by these miscreants. We are ready to take this miscreants on. This fight is a win able fight and we are going to win this fight.

“Imo people deserved better than what they are getting now. They deserve peace, adequate security, economic growth and stability. And this we are going to assure them.”

Earlier in his speech, the Imo State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Barde said the strategy adopted by the Command in curbing crime and criminality in the state was yielding positive results.

Barde who solicited collaborative policing, also applauded the state governor, Hope Uzodinma for his continued support to encourage his men offer effective policing in the state.