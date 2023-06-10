From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has alleged it appears the Nigerian Government wants their son dead.

The family, which spoke through Emmanuel Kanu against the backdrop of recent developments around the IPOB leader’s circle, said it appears their son had been poisoned which informed why the Nigerian Government through the Department of State Security (DSS) has refused ailing Kanu from seeing his medical doctors to diagnose what’s wrong with him.

“They (DSS) are acting as if Onyendu (Kanu) has been poisoned and they want him to die gradually; this is why they are restricting doctors from attending to him.

“It appears he has been poisoned and they don’t want any doctor to get access to him to diagnose and know exactly what is wrong with him.

“This is not the first nor second time they are refusing him access to his doctors, this is the fourth time now. This is despite the fact he is not well and needs serious medical attention”.

Emmanuel narrated how on appointment, he took Kanu’s personal doctors to the DSS medical facility, only to be turned back by an official of the security outfit, claiming they were not aware of their coming.

“The DSS asked us to bring his personal physician for ear surgery which I personally took there on Tuesday. But half way to the medical unit, one DSS personnel came out from nowhere, stopped us, that they were not aware we were coming.

“But this matter was discussed between Nnamdi Kanu and DSS on the previous Saturday and Kanu was given Monday and Tuesday to provide his doctors for ear surgery, so we had to come out”.

On whether Kanu’s wife was aware of such arrangement, Emmanuel said he acted based on the instructions given to him by the IPOB leader.

“If Onyendu (Kanu) gives me instructions, who do I report to, I report to Onyendu now.

“Those who are saying these things are far from what is happening. Onyendu gave me instructions on Monday and I had to carry them out the way they came”.

Asked if there was any crack in the wall of Nnamdi Kanu’s family and IPOB, Emmanuel said there was non of that.

He added, “You cannot force someone to see the truth from what you are doing, just like you cannot force a blind man to see. So, I took instructions from Onyendu and his instructions are final. He order me on what to do and that’s what I have carried out and I don’t need to explain to anybody. Whatever he said stands.

“It’s very unfortunate that people are being misinformed, but the IPOB Global family remains strong.

On the way forward on view of the grave implications to Kanu’s health, the family spokesperson said they have written to world powers to clearly let them know the IPOB leader’s health condition and believed they would act and fast too.