From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

The sit-at home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to March Biafra Day in South East and all Igbo speaking states on Tuesday, 30th May 2023, has witnessed zero compliance in Abakaliki and it’s environ.

Our correspondent who monitored compliance in Abakaliki observed that people were going about their normal businesses.

Shops and markets in the city were all opened while Tricycle operators and commercial drivers were out carrying people to their various destination.

However,some filing stations in the city were shut down but it was gathered that it was because of the removal of fuel subsidy by the presidency.

