From Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

There was partial compliance to the sit-at-home order by the IPOB in honour of fallen heroes of Biafra in Ebonyi State.

In Abakaliki, the state capital, several persons went about their normal businesses as some tricycle operators, commercial motorcycle riders and others were seen in their various places of economic activities.

At the Margaret Umahi International Market, our reporter was told by a petty businessman, Mr Charles Igwe that the fact that some persons defiled the order did not mean that all was well. He disclosed that their customers who usually came from the hinterlands were not seen in the market because of fear.

A food vendor at Lot 3 of the market, Mrs Juliana Eze, said that she prepared for the business of the day out of ignorance as she did not get the information about the Biafra Day on time. According to her, it was after she had finished cooking her food, that she got wind of what was going on and in order to realize at least part of her capital, she then took the ware to the market.

“Since the past two hours that I arrived at the market, I have only sold three plates of food and still have my goods almost complete, thus the situation is not pleasant but I am not complaining much since it is a general problem,” she said.

It was observed that the worst hit by the order were inter-state transport companies. Their vehicles were completely parked at various depots within the central motor park and beyond, because of fear of being attacked by enforcers of the sit-at-home.

Some of the managers of the transport companies when approached by Daily Sun for comments declined to speak.