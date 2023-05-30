From Geoffrey Anyanwu,Enugu

The sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to celebrate Biafra Day today in the whole Igboland is witnessing high level of compliance in Enugu State.

Both public and private businesses are paralyzed as government offices, banks, markets, private offices and businesses are not opened for business.

The most of the roads are deserted by both human and vehicular movements, just as fuel stations are all under lock and keys.

Only in the streets that you see very few vehicles and Keke NAPEP moving around, some buying water from commercial borehole owners.