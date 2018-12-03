Their driver has taken them beyond sanity bus stop and all that is left in this bumpy ride to destruction is a heave off the cliff and crash into a horrific abyss…
Tony Iwuoma
We have berthed at yet another December, too soon after we left the former. Certainly, the world is aging and approaching the end. No wonder then the more the days go by, the more evil multiplies and becomes more brazen, shackling its captives to unimaginable damnation.
Who could have ever believed that homosexuality and lesbianism would be openly professed in a clime like ours, even such that those in its vise grip are boldly going to court to seek registration of lesbians association in Nigeria. How audacious!
Their driver has taken them beyond sanity bus stop and all that is left in this bumpy ride to destruction is a heave off the cliff and crash into a horrific abyss so thick with darkness, sorrow and tears. However, they neither care nor understand, having lost their mind. They no longer know shame but like the fly that follows the stench of a corpse to the grave are intent on being wasted by this repugnant lifestyle that is not in sync with our culture.
That is why Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, dismissed the suit seeking to legalise the formation of a lesbian association in Nigeria.
According to the suit, sometime in October 2017, one Pamela Adie founded “Lesbian Equality and Empowerment Initiatives” to canvass for the rights of same sex inclined people.
Good enough, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) turned down the application, saying that the proposed name was misleading and contrary to public policy.
Pamela would not take no for an answer and petitioned the Registrar General of the CAC to rescind its earlier decision but failed yet again.
Persistent, she approached the Court for redress but again morality triumphed as the court threw the obnoxious request into the trash bin, ruling that the name could not be approved on the ground that it is misleading, offensive, contrary to public policy and contravenes an existing law that forbids same-sex marriage in Nigeria.
Having failed yet again but unrelenting, Pamela proceeded to the Federal High Court to seek redress but Justice Dimgba wisely torpedoed further escalation of the aberration, stating that in so far as the Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act is still much operative in Nigeria, the right to form same sex and gay unions and associations remained forbidden and that CAC was right to have rejected the application for flouting public policy and morality.
Kudos to CAC and the courts.
Let us recall that in 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan signed the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Bill. SSMPA, into law, at a time existing legislation already criminalised same-sex liaisons in the country. The law clearly forbids any cohabitation between same sex partners and bans any ‘public show of same sex amorous relationship’.
It also forbids Nigerians from registering, operating or participating in gay clubs, societies and organisations, or supporting such activities. Penalty for violations of the provisions was fixed for between 10 to 14 years imprisonment.
This was a very popular decision for which the then government of Jonathan and the Seventh National Assembly dared the affront and pressures of the American Barack Obama administration. Jonathan signed the bill, defying western pressure over gay rights and incurring the wrath of the United States.
Even the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected incursion of the abhorrent practice into our culture. Buhari clearly told the United States lawmakers at a joint session of Senate and House Committees on Foreign Affairs that Nigeria would not be swayed to shift ground from its anti-gay position. He equally snubbed the overtures of British Prime Minister, Teresa May, who visited Nigeria to make silly propositions in favour of gays.
For a Pamela and her co-travellers , who should have been facing death penalty, as prescribed by God to brashly dare the laws that magnanimously reduced the sentence to mere 10-14 year-imprisonment is quite surprising and shows how too far gone are some people in the bear hug of the devil.
The Bible says: “Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination…If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination; they shall surely be put to death; their blood is upon them.” Leviticus 18:22; 20:13.
Ironically, men have not only rejected God and have no regard for His laws but they also don’t want to obey their own laws.
One wonders why even the authorities are reluctant to throw the books at Pamela. Applying and insisting on the registration of the gay body means that the applicants are gay in clear violation of our laws. So, what stops the authorities from taking action.
Nevertheless, locking up these poor, derailed souls for years in jail avails the society nothing. We can still salvage the souls of our compatriots in the grip of this evil, and love is the key.
They should know that gay right cannot be justified when it is a direct affront to God and one-way ticket to extinction of human race since gays cannot reproduce. They should be exposed to stupidity of gays adopting children because if we were all gay, where would they get children to adopt; if their parents were gay, how would they have been born in the first place?
They should be told that God yet loves them. They should know that we love them too and are actually no better than they for we too have sinned. They should know that God is standing at the door of their hearts knocking and pleading to come in and sup with them. They should also know that failure to open the door exposes them to the risk of a smouldering furnace where there will be perpetual weeping and gnashing of teeth.
They should, therefore, disembark from the train heading towards damnation NOW they still have the opportunity because Noah’s Ark is about to shut; only those within shall be saved from impending holocaust.
***
Between Abakaliki and Club Road
I was in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State, all of last week. Considering the enormous transformation I saw in the city – well paved roads, street lights, no refuse dumps anywhere, gigantic overhead bridges, ongoing projects, tranquil environment, giant television screens hoisted high in public for people to relax and watch football, etc.- I wondered what could have made Anambra State to rename Abakaliki Road in Awka as Club Road. I hope that misnomer has been reversed unless it is intended to confine hardworking Anambrarians to the status of friends of Bacchus and louts of unbridled funs.
Nevertheless, my advice to Governor Dave Umahi is to ban erection of his billboards all over the place. Almost at every turn in the city are Akubaraoha billboards of the governor and his delectable wife hoisted by sycophants. Oga Dave, nefer mind dem o, no be love dey drive them. They are hungry and see deception as solution to their plight.
Lest I forget, the pastors are praying for you, and so are widows too. I heard testimonies of your kind disposition to them. I also heard that you have not extended your generous touch to civil servants. I think it’s turn by turn though. So, don’t forget them when you return next May as you surely will, considering what you’ve so far.
