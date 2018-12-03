Their driver has taken them beyond sanity bus stop and all that is left in this bumpy ride to destruction is a heave off the cliff and crash into a horrific abyss…

Tony Iwuoma

We have berthed at yet another December, too soon after we left the former. Certainly, the world is aging and approaching the end. No wonder then the more the days go by, the more evil multiplies and becomes more brazen, shackling its captives to unimaginable damnation.

Who could have ever believed that homosexuality and lesbianism would be openly professed in a clime like ours, even such that those in its vise grip are boldly going to court to seek registration of lesbians association in Nigeria. How audacious!

Their driver has taken them beyond sanity bus stop and all that is left in this bumpy ride to destruction is a heave off the cliff and crash into a horrific abyss so thick with darkness, sorrow and tears. However, they neither care nor understand, having lost their mind. They no longer know shame but like the fly that follows the stench of a corpse to the grave are intent on being wasted by this repugnant lifestyle that is not in sync with our culture.

That is why Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, dismissed the suit seeking to legalise the formation of a lesbian association in Nigeria.

According to the suit, sometime in October 2017, one Pamela Adie founded “Lesbian Equality and Empowerment Initiatives” to canvass for the rights of same sex inclined people.