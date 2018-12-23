Lukman Olabiyi

The royal family of Onigbanko ruling house, of Oriade Local Council Development Area, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Lagos, has called on the general public that the large expanse of family land lying and situated on the Island of Irede and other communities which form the Onigbanko kingdom: Teddy, Muwo, Abule-Oshun, Etegbin, Esepe, Obele, Imushin, Araromi Ale and Ashogun all belonging to the family is not for sale.

The royal family issued this warning in a press release made available to the media, after a meeting of the chiefs and principal members of the Onigbanko Royal Family on the matter.

Speaking on the information, the Oba-elect of Onigbako/Irede kingdom, Prince Muritala Shittu Molade, stated: “This resolution was a reaction to the fraudulent activities of some individuals who are parading themselves as the owners and lawful representatives of the Onigbanko Royal Family. These elements have been courting potential investors for the illegal sale of the land in question.

“The grapevine is also rife with the news that some solicitors representing some investors from the United Arab Emirates have conducted search on the land with a view to purchasing same from these unauthorised persons.

“We hereby advise members of the public to desist from dealing with anybody with respect to the said land without the express consent of the undersigned.

“Any transaction consummated with any unauthorised person will be totally at the purchaser’s risk.

“Let this information serve as a caveat to all men who intend to acquire a portion of the Irede Island and other neighboring communities from the genuine owners.”

The Oba-elect also stated that despite the fact that the issue of kingship of the kingdom was still subject to litigation in suit number BD/2098GCMW/16, the family still has principal members who make decisions which includes the disposal of the family properties.

He stated that the family would not be liable to any purchaser because this information should serve as a public caveat to intended buyers.