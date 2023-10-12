By Tunde OLOFINTILA

JUST like the Bible, in the Book of 1 Cor-

inthians 15:45, acknowledges Jesus Christ

as the second Adam, circumstances and

behavioural patterns are beginning to draw

global attention to Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji,

a.k.a. BAO, the 12th Chief Executive Officer

of the 27-year-old Ekiti State, as the second

and present day Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN,

a.k.a. BRF, former two-term Lagos State Gov-

ernor. This is on account of his (BAO’s) ways

of doing things through which he is putting

the smiles on the faces of many and receiving

national and international accolades.

Having said that, let me start with a confes-

sion: That I have spent a substantial part of my

life, thus far, in Lagos before natural circum-

stances of life withdrew me in 2019 from the

Centre of Excellence as Lagos is relishly called.

From those early days on the grounds

of CMS Grammar School, Lagos, the first

Secondary School in Nigeria, founded by Rev.

Henry Venn, on June 6, 1859, to my student-

ship days at the University of Lagos, to the

Media Industry and finally to the Financial

Services Industry, I savoured the aroma and

relished all what Lagos pleasantly stood and

probably still stands for.

But that is not the point in issue. The meat

of this discourse is the fact that within the

almost four and half decades I lived in Lagos

(1975 to 2019), I got familiar with and accus- tomed to some of the behavioural architecture

of all the Chief Executive Officers that ever-

ruled Lagos State – be it Military of Civilian.

I am tempted to submit that of all the

Governors of Lagos State that I know, the

urbane, suave and lanky immediate past Federal Minister of Works, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, (BRF), stands tall on account of

the civility he brought to bear on governance

in Lagos State.

Within those eight years that BRF was

at the helms of affairs as the Captain of the

ship of Lagos State between May 29, 2007 to

May 29, 2015, he earned himself the enviable

reputation of a Chief Executive who would

not blow the siren any time he was in the

hectic and most times frustrating Lagos traffic.

Rather, some good guy and a typical example

of leadership by example, he would sit in traf-

fic like every other ordinary Lagosian!

BRF was the man who would not flaunt his

position and office to intimidate other road

users simply because he was wearing the toga

of the Governor of Lagos State.

Perhaps because he is a lawyer and member

of the Inner Bar (as a Senior Advocate of Nige-

ria) for that matter, he respected and obeyed

laws, including traffic laws, to the letter, and

the admiration of many. He did not use (or

rather he did not abuse the use of sirens)

which in many cases have led to ghastly but

certainly avoidable accidents that claimed

many lives, limbs and means of livelihood.

Two experiences will suffice here.

Piqued by the perceived nuisance value of

the ubiquitous and ever-impatient commercial

motorcycle operators known as ‘Okada’ riders

in Lagos, BRF on November 24, 2011, stormed

the streets to personally caution some opera-

tors who rode against the traffic. This was

before two of his Commissioners announced

the ban of Okada Riders from Lagos streets.

The Governor, who was returning from

Apapa area where he had gone to commission

the LSDPC Housing Scheme, intercepted the

Okada Riders by directing his security aides

to stop the erring motorcyclists riding against

the traffic on the highway, before handing

the culprits to law enforcement officials for

prosecution.

The arrests took place at Apapa –Ijora Link

Bridge, just as the then Lagos State Commis-

sioner for Environment, Mr. Tunji Bello, and

his Transportation counterpart, Mr. Kayode

Opeifa, jointly addressed newsmen to place a

tactical ban on the operations of commercial

motorcyclists in the State.

The second incident was when BRF on

Tuesday, July 17, 2012, arrested a Military Of-

ficer and an Army Staff Sergent for driving on

the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane at the Outer

Marina in Central Lagos.

Fashola who insisted on zero tolerance for

lawlessness was quoted as saying: “I don’t

use the BRT lane; I sit down in traffic, and I

expect everyone who wants to drive his car to

do the same. The alternative is to use the bus.

“The bus is for those who cannot afford to

buy cars. They have the right also to use the

road and we cannot encroach on that lane

which we have reserved for them. This is

democratization of the road, and I will defend

it”.

And now to Governor Biodun Abayomi

Oyebanji of Ekiti State. I have been in traf-

fic with BAO in Ado-Ekiti twice. The first

time was on Sunday, October 1, 2023. I was

driving behind his five-vehicle convoy on

Ijan-Ado-Ekiti Road. Of course, I knew it was

the Governor’s convoy. But what amazed me

was that no sirens were blown, and nobody

was harassed off the road because a Governor

was passing by. He took his time. He did not

overtake any vehicle. Rather, trust them, the

ubiquitous and the ever-impatient Okada

Riders were overtaking his convoy. He was

not perturbed. He maintained his cool and of course, his aides borrowed a leaf from him.

The second time was on Saturday, October

7, 2023, on the same Ijan-Ado-Ekiti Road.

This time around, I was in front of his convoy.

The glowing lights on his security vehicles

confirmed that the first citizen of Ekiti State

was around. I drove as far as Matrix Filling

Station, opposite Ado Grammar School, to

buy some fuel. Even though I spent about 15

minutes at the Filling Station, the Governor’s

convoy was not in sight throughout that time,

a confirmation of the maritime speed his

convoy drives!

It was after I had pulled out of the Station

that I saw BAO’s convoy virtually crawling

back to base. What a lesson in humility!

With the string of successes already

recorded by Ekiti State within his first year in

office, BAO has started well, and the people

have acknowledged that he is doing well. He

therefore deserves the support and prayer of

all Ekiti Ketes and others living in the state

to pilot the affairs of the state for it to take its

rightful place in the comity of states and be-

come the envy of other states in the country.

One can only wish the mercurial BAO

the grace and the good health to nurture his

dream for a better and greater Ekiti State to

fruition.

Just like the late Premier of the Old Western

Region, Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola, told

Hon. Justice Kayode Eso when the Secretary

to the Western Region’s Government, Chief

Oluseye Ejiwunmi, took the erudite Justice to

the Governor on the grounds of Government

House, Agodi, in 1965 during the trial of Prof.

Wole Soyinka, “Olorun a fun