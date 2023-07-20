By Toyin Oketunbi

Her Excellency, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the first lady of Ondo State, has joined the septuagenarian team.

Born to parents of Imo State in 1953, Betty is an aquaculturist and philanthropist.

She is married Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, a legal luminary, who served as Attorney General of Ondo State from 1997 to 1999 before he was elected the Executive Governor of Ondo State in 2020.

Betty is a strong, determined, and passionate voice who supports her husband.

Mrs Akeredolu is a woman of candour and grace noted for her remarkable achievements in the state and beyond. Her passion for humanity birthed her first project, Breast Cancer Awareness in Nigeria (BRECAN), a project she conceived while undergoing breast cancer treatment at University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. Her experience with breast cancer prompted her to initiate BRECAN, a project that brought her to the limelight before her husband came into public view.

Her survival story gave her the needed encouragement to campaign and create awareness about the scourge of breast cancer. Aside from creating awareness, she helps in various capacities in the treatment and paying the bills of women treated for breast cancer.

The great feat has endeared her to many far and near and won her awards, both local and international.

Aside from the above, she is passionate about the training of girl-child and women generally.

Her philanthropic nature is exemplified through this initiative in the state particularly and some neighbouring states such as Ekiti, Oyo, and Imo.

Since 2017, over 1,500 girls from remote communities have been opportune to be part of her BEMORE summer boot camp programme where they received training in information technology (lCT), skills acquisition and empowerment. Her support for the girl-child remains consistent and undaunted over the last decades.

In addition, she is an advocate for more women attaining leadership positions. This passion led to the establishment of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials

(FOWOSO). This initiative aimed at mobilising and preparing women for leadership positions has served as a veritable platform where gender inclusiveness is given a place in a male-dominated society.

Mrs Akeredolu is digital savvy, little wonder she is described as ‘Digital Mama’. She expanded her Women Empowerment in the state by creating a digital platform where widows can register and be accessed. Those who are qualified are empowered in various capacities.

The Septuagenarian is loved by many who have benefitted from her heartwarming kindness and other philanthropic and charitable deeds.