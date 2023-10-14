By Prosper Aghanti

THERE is a bull in a shop. This time around,

not in a China shop, but in President Bola

Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet. Betta Edu has taken

off on an assured confused step, accelerating

dangerously as the Minister of Humanitarian

Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, such that if not

promptly cautioned, she may likely paint the

much touted Renewed Hope administration in

stained colours of scorn.

Barely 48 hours after she assumed office in

her assigned Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty

Alleviation Ministry, and even before she had

received briefings from the vast majority of

the programmes and agencies under her watch,

Betta Edu reportedly stormed a number of me-

dia studios, literally begging for TV appearance.

Her main reason, according to her, being that the

media team she met on ground failed her by not

presenting her on the same media raze that some

other ministers got upon their resumption.

To address what she interpreted as the unac-

ceptable media blackout, she now has in place

hired army of social media ranters tagged ‘Betta

New Media Centre,’ – a borrowed adaptation of

Bashir Ahmad’s BNMC. This eagerness to seek

media attention upon assuming office reflects a

lack of strategic planning and a misplaced focus

on optics, rather than substance. This behaviour

on her part risks undermining the credibility of

the administration and could inexorably lead to

public disillusionment.

Characteristics of the proverbial bull in the

China shop, Betta’s hurried dismantling of the

structured National Social Investment Pro- grammes showed someone with a demolish-

ing intent – a predetermined mindset of malice

coated in needless venom, perhaps to discredit

her predecessor.

In so doing, she failed to take the advantage

of the opportunity granted in the National Social

Investment Programmes Agency Bill to expand

the scope of the programmes. To her, everything

recorded by her predecessor should be disman-

tled – a terrible mindset of weak leadership, it

has to be said.

Governance, as a tool of continuum, is im-

proved upon, replicated, and never discarded.

Whoever changes a programme nomenclature

backed statutorily to a jejune slogan of political

patronage? Of course, only those with bullish

instincts do so! There are already talks about

changing some of the names and identities of

the government funded targeted interventions to

Renewed Hope this, Renewed Hope that, Iya- lode Funds and the like, which is akin to a bra- zen attempt to usurp and privatise public funded

interventions.

Furthermore, her decision to dismantle the

established National Social Investment Pro- grammes without proper justification or conti- nuity planning demonstrates a clear disregard

for institutional memory and could eventually

result in wasted resources and diminished im- pact on social welfare.

A confused takeoff is having technical ex-

perts drawn from the civil service, trained, pre-

pared, and modelled to manage the critical pro-

grammes under the NSIP Agency replaced with

untrained politicians – a move that is clearly at

variance with the institutionalisation principles

that informed the transfer of the programmes

from the Office of the Vice President, where it

all started, to the ministry in 2019.

In retrospect, NSIPA Clusters such as the N-

Power, GEEP, Home-Grown Schooling Feed-

ing, Alternate School Programme, etc, are now

under the menacing control of active politicians.

This constitutes a flagrant disregard for institutional memory, a slap on the law establishing the

agency, and a drain on the lean coffers of gov-

ernment to have trained programme managers

replaced with politicians just for the sake of do-

ing so, and nothing else.

The administration suffered an embarrassing

reality check when the minister went to town

appointing people into World Bank Projects that

had ended long ago. She appointed National

Programme Managers for the defunct Com-

munity Social Development Project (CSDP)

and Youth Employment and Social Support

Operations (YESSO), two World Bank-funded

programmes that have since rounded off and

closed on June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, re- spectively, with their teams officially disbanded.

This embarrassing gaffe could easily have

been averted had the minister taken briefs be- fore embarking on that needless blunder. Her

reported outright refusal to take presentations

from programme officers during the scheduled

presentations to her as newly appointed minister

on her resumption caused the government this.

Only a Betta would go all out to brazenly tag all

programmes of the Humanitarian Ministry as

complete failures, as she was said to have done,

even when she has no pint of ideas on what the

programmes are because she simply wouldn’t

listen to the scheduled presentations.

Nothing leads to growth like being equipped

with the necessary information on the mission

you want to embark upon. Betta was too furious

to unleash her fury that she opened a window of

scorn for her inept grasp of realities, thereby set-

ting up the government in sneering jeers while

she is at it.

Today, the government of President Bola

Ahmed Tinubu is being bashed prematurely,

no thanks to the juvenile gaffes of ministers like Betta Edu. The latest is the indefinite reported

suspension of the N-Power scheme – an inter-

vention birthed to bridge the gap between the

employed and unemployed. What is more con-

fusing than pushing thousands into unemploy-

ment at a time hardship bites so deep on the lives

of Nigerians?

Before this was the security scare she would

have caused when she flagrantly explored the

possibility of communicating to N-Power ben-

eficiaries that the Federal Government has no

money and they should, therefore, not expect to

receive their outstanding stipends, even though

there is both an approved budget and corre-

sponding cash backing for the payments!

The wholesale indefinite suspension of the N-

Power scheme and the attempted miscommuni- cation regarding stipend payments on her part

have real-world consequences for thousands of

Nigerians, potentially exacerbating unemploy- ment and causing unnecessary distress. This

reflects a lack of empathy and foresight on her

part.

The situation with Betta Edu’s tenure as the

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty

Alleviation and her actions thus far carry signifi- cant implications for the nascent administration

and its reputation. Her poorly considered ac- tions as a minister have the potential to tarnish

the administration’s image, waste resources, and

harm the welfare of the Nigerian people, at a

time it is struggling to establish itself firmly on

the ground for the effective discharge of the task

ahead of it.

Effective leadership and a determined focus

on informed decision-making are crucial at this

point to avoid such negative and potentially ir- reversible implications.

• Aghanti sent this piece from Abuja