By Prosper Aghanti
THERE is a bull in a shop. This time around,
not in a China shop, but in President Bola
Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet. Betta Edu has taken
off on an assured confused step, accelerating
dangerously as the Minister of Humanitarian
Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, such that if not
promptly cautioned, she may likely paint the
much touted Renewed Hope administration in
stained colours of scorn.
Barely 48 hours after she assumed office in
her assigned Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty
Alleviation Ministry, and even before she had
received briefings from the vast majority of
the programmes and agencies under her watch,
Betta Edu reportedly stormed a number of me-
dia studios, literally begging for TV appearance.
Her main reason, according to her, being that the
media team she met on ground failed her by not
presenting her on the same media raze that some
other ministers got upon their resumption.
To address what she interpreted as the unac-
ceptable media blackout, she now has in place
hired army of social media ranters tagged ‘Betta
New Media Centre,’ – a borrowed adaptation of
Bashir Ahmad’s BNMC. This eagerness to seek
media attention upon assuming office reflects a
lack of strategic planning and a misplaced focus
on optics, rather than substance. This behaviour
on her part risks undermining the credibility of
the administration and could inexorably lead to
public disillusionment.
Characteristics of the proverbial bull in the
China shop, Betta’s hurried dismantling of the
structured National Social Investment Pro- grammes showed someone with a demolish-
ing intent – a predetermined mindset of malice
coated in needless venom, perhaps to discredit
her predecessor.
In so doing, she failed to take the advantage
of the opportunity granted in the National Social
Investment Programmes Agency Bill to expand
the scope of the programmes. To her, everything
recorded by her predecessor should be disman-
tled – a terrible mindset of weak leadership, it
has to be said.
Governance, as a tool of continuum, is im-
proved upon, replicated, and never discarded.
Whoever changes a programme nomenclature
backed statutorily to a jejune slogan of political
patronage? Of course, only those with bullish
instincts do so! There are already talks about
changing some of the names and identities of
the government funded targeted interventions to
Renewed Hope this, Renewed Hope that, Iya- lode Funds and the like, which is akin to a bra- zen attempt to usurp and privatise public funded
interventions.
Furthermore, her decision to dismantle the
established National Social Investment Pro- grammes without proper justification or conti- nuity planning demonstrates a clear disregard
for institutional memory and could eventually
result in wasted resources and diminished im- pact on social welfare.
A confused takeoff is having technical ex-
perts drawn from the civil service, trained, pre-
pared, and modelled to manage the critical pro-
grammes under the NSIP Agency replaced with
untrained politicians – a move that is clearly at
variance with the institutionalisation principles
that informed the transfer of the programmes
from the Office of the Vice President, where it
all started, to the ministry in 2019.
In retrospect, NSIPA Clusters such as the N-
Power, GEEP, Home-Grown Schooling Feed-
ing, Alternate School Programme, etc, are now
under the menacing control of active politicians.
This constitutes a flagrant disregard for institutional memory, a slap on the law establishing the
agency, and a drain on the lean coffers of gov-
ernment to have trained programme managers
replaced with politicians just for the sake of do-
ing so, and nothing else.
The administration suffered an embarrassing
reality check when the minister went to town
appointing people into World Bank Projects that
had ended long ago. She appointed National
Programme Managers for the defunct Com-
munity Social Development Project (CSDP)
and Youth Employment and Social Support
Operations (YESSO), two World Bank-funded
programmes that have since rounded off and
closed on June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, re- spectively, with their teams officially disbanded.
This embarrassing gaffe could easily have
been averted had the minister taken briefs be- fore embarking on that needless blunder. Her
reported outright refusal to take presentations
from programme officers during the scheduled
presentations to her as newly appointed minister
on her resumption caused the government this.
Only a Betta would go all out to brazenly tag all
programmes of the Humanitarian Ministry as
complete failures, as she was said to have done,
even when she has no pint of ideas on what the
programmes are because she simply wouldn’t
listen to the scheduled presentations.
Nothing leads to growth like being equipped
with the necessary information on the mission
you want to embark upon. Betta was too furious
to unleash her fury that she opened a window of
scorn for her inept grasp of realities, thereby set-
ting up the government in sneering jeers while
she is at it.
Today, the government of President Bola
Ahmed Tinubu is being bashed prematurely,
no thanks to the juvenile gaffes of ministers like Betta Edu. The latest is the indefinite reported
suspension of the N-Power scheme – an inter-
vention birthed to bridge the gap between the
employed and unemployed. What is more con-
fusing than pushing thousands into unemploy-
ment at a time hardship bites so deep on the lives
of Nigerians?
Before this was the security scare she would
have caused when she flagrantly explored the
possibility of communicating to N-Power ben-
eficiaries that the Federal Government has no
money and they should, therefore, not expect to
receive their outstanding stipends, even though
there is both an approved budget and corre-
sponding cash backing for the payments!
The wholesale indefinite suspension of the N-
Power scheme and the attempted miscommuni- cation regarding stipend payments on her part
have real-world consequences for thousands of
Nigerians, potentially exacerbating unemploy- ment and causing unnecessary distress. This
reflects a lack of empathy and foresight on her
part.
The situation with Betta Edu’s tenure as the
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty
Alleviation and her actions thus far carry signifi- cant implications for the nascent administration
and its reputation. Her poorly considered ac- tions as a minister have the potential to tarnish
the administration’s image, waste resources, and
harm the welfare of the Nigerian people, at a
time it is struggling to establish itself firmly on
the ground for the effective discharge of the task
ahead of it.
Effective leadership and a determined focus
on informed decision-making are crucial at this
point to avoid such negative and potentially ir- reversible implications.
• Aghanti sent this piece from Abuja