Leading sports betting and gaming company, BetKing, has launched its new Casino product and in the process, provided Nigerian punters with even more gaming options to cash out. In addition to the traditional sportsbook markets, virtual football leagues,Jackpot, and virtual games, you can now enjoy over 150 casino games on the BetKing platform. Curious to find out more? Here’s what you need to know about this exciting new product!

Added Variety and exciting Casino games: The new Casino product offers an array of games to suit every taste, including classic slots, video slots, table games, and live casino games. You can now try your luck on popular casino offerings such as:

Slots: here, you can enjoy games like Gates of Olympus, Jewel Bang and Lucky Money etc.

Crash Games: In this category, you can play the smash hit, Aviator, as well as Jet X, Football X, Cricket X and Plinko X etc.

Live Casino: Cosplay your favorite secret agent as you enjoy Live Casino games like Mega Roulette, Mega Wheel, Azure Blackjack, and Sweet Bonanza Candyland, among others.

Extra Lite: Play all the popular hits; American Blackjack, Three Card Poker, Video Poker, Aztec Temple, 888 and Lucky money.

.

A learning curve to cushion your entry

Heedful of the fact that these games are a novelty for many punters whose online betting experience is limited to Sportsbook betting, BetKing has ensured that a landing curve of sorts is available in some of the games with a demo mode that gives you the chance to learn by playing the game without actually riskingmoney. This gives you the chance to learn the mechanics of the game before actually wagering your money.

Secure Platform: With the proliferation of hackers online, a platform with the right attitude to security is essential to ensure that your winnings, as well as your personal data/information, are safe. As a licensed and regulated company, BetKing takes its customers’ safety and security very seriously. With its reputation for safeguarding personal information, you can rest assured that the same safety features found on the Sportsbook platform are also in place for the new Casino product. BetKing is also a member of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), further ensuring a safe and fair gaming experience for every punter.

Mobile Compatibility:BetKing’s Casino product is optimized for mobile devices, ensuring that you will not miss out on your favorite games even when you’re on the go. To start, visit BetKing’s mobile site, navigate to the “Casino” section, and you’re good to go!

In conclusion, BetKing’s new Casino product offers an abundance of exciting games, mobile compatibility, a secure platform, and an opportunity to win big, whatever the game you prefer. BetKing also offers Sportsbook, Virtual Gaming and Jackpot options to ensure that whatever your taste, you will have a chance to win big.

There is no doubt that the new Casino is sure to become a popular choice among online gaming enthusiasts. So why not visit BetKing today and sign up to try your luck?