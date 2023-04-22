From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Muktar Betara has commiserated with the people and Government of Taraba State over the death of member-elect Ismaila Yushau Maihanchi.

Maihanchi, who was elected to represent Jalingo, Yorro, Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State in the 10th assembly, died in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja following a brief illness.

Betara, who is also a top contender for the speakership position in the 10th assembly, in a statement by his media office, expressed sadness over Maihanchi’s demise. The lawmaker, who described the deceased as a brother and friend, prayed for God to comfort his family and the government and people of Taraba State.

According to him, “it is with heavy heart that I received the news about the passing away of my brother and Member-elect, Hon. Ismaila Yushau Maihanchi this morning.

I was with him shortly before I departed to Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj.

“Hon Ismai’l Maihanshi, Member-Elect from Taraba was one of the front soldiers of One Nation, Forward-Together.

“The news of his death came as a huge shock to me, knowing full well the depth of his knowledge and vision for a prosperous Nigeria, which we collectively share.

“Hon. Ismai’l Maihanchi will sorely be missed by all of us. My condolences to the Government and people of Taraba State, as well as his immediate Family.”