From Ndubuisi Orji

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Muktar Betara, has met with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, over his House of Representatives Speaker bid.

According to a statement by Betara’s media office, the consultative visit to the President-elect took place at his new official residence at the Defence House in Abuja, following the latter’s return from vacations and the Muslim lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Betara, who currently represents Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State in the Green chamber is a front runner for the leadership of the House in the 10th assembly.

A short video clip, released, alongside the statement, indicated that the Speakership hopeful met with Tinubu, on Wednesday morning. After a photo session, which followed exchange of pleasantries, the President-elect led the lawmaker into an inner room, where they met behind closed doors.

In the last few weeks, the Appropriations Committee chairman has stepped up his consultations with party leaders, members-elect , former members and critical stakeholders ahead of the inauguration of the 10th assembly in June.