From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Contender for the speakership of the House of Representatives, in the 10th assembly, Muktar Betara, has congratulated the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Betara, in a statement, on Saturday, also congratulated former Benue State governor, George Akume and former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Ibrahim Hadejia for their appointments as Secretary to Government of the Federation ( SGF) and Deputy Chief of Staff, respectively.

The speakership hopeful described Gbajabiamila as as a true democrat, whose service to humanity will continue to foster a good working relationship between the executive and the legislature.

According to him, “my earnest desire is to work with the Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila to bring about the desired renewed hope Nigerians clamour for.

“I am indeed glad that my President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR as a Democrat will also work with the Legislature to provide dividends of democracy to the populace.

“For me,the choice of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila will work in harmony with the Legislature and the country at large irrespective of tribe and religion to bring about the dividends of democracy the people yearn for.”