From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Muktar Betara, has placed the son of a deceased member-elect from Taraba, Ismaila Maihanci, on scholarship from primary school to any level of educational attainment he desires.

A statement, from Betara’s media office, indicated that the Appropriations Committee chairman, who is also a top contender for the Speakership of the House in the 10th National Assembly, announced the scholarship during a condolences visit to the family of the deceased lawmaker.

Maihanchi, who was elected in the February 25 National Assembly poll, to represent Jalingo, Yorro, Zing Federal Constituency of the state in the 10th assembly, died in Abuja, last month, following a brief illness.

According to the statement, Betara, accompanied by about 60 of his colleagues, during the visit condoled with the widow and parents of late Maihanchi.

“During my condolence message as we visited the wife of the late Maihanchi and his biological parents, I promised them, that his son shall be placed on scholarship from primary education to any level he desires to attain henceforth”

“Once again, my heartfelt condolences to the wife and the entire family of the late Honorable,” he was quoted to have said.