Berger Junction has become a major market for sex workers who dress seductively and wait at strategic positions in the evening to attract the patronage. Fred Ezeh and Charity Nwakaudu Berger Bus Stop, Abuja, has undoubtedly assumed one of the busiest locations in the capital city. The location apparently drew its significance and name from the construction giant, Julius Berger, which has its headquarters located within the area. Abuja airport: How we met deadline – Julius Berger It was designed with a roundabout and an overhead bridge. The roundabout serves motorists from Wuse to connect Utako and vice versa, while the overhead bridge facilitates easy movement for motorists from Kubwa, Maitama, Katampe to Wuye, Garki and beyond. It is a place of convergence for motorists and commuters in Abuja because of its strategic position as regards transportation activities in Abuja. Unconventional transportation rule in Abuja compels all commercial vehicles from within or outside FCT to stop at Berger Bus Stop to discharge or pick passengers.

Berger is strategic because commuters could easily access different parts of Abuja due to the availability of commercial vehicles that run round Abuja. Before Malam Nasir El-Rufai, as the Minister of FCT, the bus stop was unattractive and constituted a security threat to the entire Abuja, particularly Wuse Zone 6, 5, Utako and Jabi, which are its immediate neighbours. But steps were taken to redesign it by the then administration. This restored the beauty of the location and returned sanity.

Thereafter, calm and discipline returned to the place. Confused or new arrivals into Abuja could easily ask questions for location and get help there. Nigerians were willing to show love, care, brotherhood and other kind deeds to strangers and others that needed it. Food, drinks and other light refreshments could also be easily found with ease, especially by dehydrated commuters that might have arrived from different parts of Nigeria for one reason or the other. Life and business activities at Berger and its environs peaked at morning and evening hours when commuters and motorists from across Abuja and beyond were making their way to their places of work or returning home after the day’s activities.

Volume of business rises within the period. One could hardly answer a phone call at any part of Berger during the period. Loud noise from commercial vehicle operators, roadside traders, mobile advertiser and other informal business operators made it difficult for phone calls or other decent conversations. They shout and make different unfriendly sound from one end to other, apparently drawing the attention of their targets. In addition to that, self-proclaimed magicians, herbal doctors and medical doctors take advantage of the convergence to market their products without regulations or the authorities’ checks.