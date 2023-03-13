by David

From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) governorship candidate in Benue State and Speaker of the State Assembly, Titus Uba, has visited Turan and Ikyurav- ya communities in Kwande Local Government Area, (LGA), attacked by suspected herdsmen militia where he donated relief materials to the displaced persons.

He donated 330 pieces of mattresses, 200 bags of garri, 575 pieces of Nylon mats and 240 bags of rice.

Uba also donated 200 bags of beans, 5 bags of mosquito nets, 2 bales of blankets and 100 cartoons of noodles.

Speaking during the visit, the PDP governorship candidate regretted the unprovoked attack on Turan, Ikyurav – ya and other communities by Fulani herdsmen and described it as devastating and inhuman.

He noted that he was pained by the sustained attack on Benue communities by herdsmen whose sole aim and target was to kill, displace the people and take over their lands including the mineral resources found in those places.

He commended Governor Samuel Ortom for the anti- open grazing law which he described as one of the important legacies of his administration saying he will sustained it when elected for the benefit of the Benue people.

The state number one Lawmaker, who maintained that the PDP administration in the state was committed to ensuring the safety of the people and would do everything at its disposal to stop the killings, enjoined the people to vote for somebody who has been part of the process and understands the dynamics of the attacks for continuity.

He called on the displaced persons not to pitch tent with those who have proven to have taken sides with the enemy against their people.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Kwande Local Government Council, Orjiir Gbande expressed regrets over the killings in Kwande by Fulani herdsmen and called for collective action to end the killings.

He noted that the attack on the people of Kwande was not just about the people but to completely take over their ancestral lands and their mineral resources.

He urged his people to vote for Engr. Titus Uba who is better placed to address the situation if given the mandate.

Meanwhile, Chairman Board of Internal Revenue Service, (BIRS), Chief Mimi Orubibi-Azape and Member representing Kwande- East State Constituency at the State Assembly, Engr. Tertsea Gbiseh lamented the massacre of over 100 people in rural communities of Turan and Ikyurav -ya respectively saying that it was a solemn moment that calls for collective efforts.

They said there was need for the people to vote the calibre of people who would stop the killings and respond promptly to their distress calls pointing out that the PDP governorship candidate, Titus Uba who was also instrumental to the passage of the anti – open grazing law was the right candidate for the office of governor and was better placed to stop the menace if voted into office.