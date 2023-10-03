From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Trouble seems to be by the corner for some property owners in Benue state as Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has expressed displeasure towards individuals who he said are encroaching on Government land while some have erected structures on waterways, especially, within the Makurdi metropolis.

He has therefore, directed the state Urban Development Board to, within a very short time, identify and summon all those that have built on waterways, and those seen to have encroached on government lands to present their titles and other relevant documents for assessment and verification.

The Governor stated this in Makurdi, on Tuesday at the premises of Benue Links Company Limited, where he had gone to inspect ongoing work on erosion control and laying of interlock.

While he expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work, especially, erosion control and interlocks at the state owned transport company, the Governor fumed at the behaviour of those he described as saboteurs.

Receiving briefings from the engineers both at the Ministry of Works as well as those from the Ministry of Cooperatives, Urban and Rural Development, Governor Alia was made to understand that there is serious encroachment on the company’s land by some individuals.

He said Benue should not be made to suffer the negligence and recklessness of some few individuals.

In a related development, Governor Alia has also inspected facilities for the upcoming ICT training programme for youth in the state

Alia, who paid an unscheduled visit at the Benue State University, Makurdi, inspected facilities earmarked for the upcoming ICT training for 10,000 Benue youth, sponsored by the Benue state government in partnership with Google and Microsoft.

After inspecting the halls and receiving briefings from the management of the institution, the Governor discovered that while some of the halls are fully equipped and ready for use with such requirements including, Computers, Air Conditioners and Dashboards, others are not fully equipped for the purpose.

He assured that the facilities without the needed equipment shall within a very short time be fully equipped to enable the programme commence in earnest.