From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, Tor Tiv, Orcivirigh Prof James Ayatse, has congratulated the newly inaugurated Governor of Benue state and his deputy, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia and Sam Ode with a charge to improve the lives of the Benue people.

The Tor Tiv who gave the charge in a goodwill message signed by his media aide, Freddie Adamgbe, urged the new governor to prioritize security and welfare of citizens.

He said, “As Benue State Governor Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia took the oath of office as the 16th Executive Governor of Benue State, the Tor Tiv, Orcivirigh Prof James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, urged him to improve in the security, welfare of lives and property of Benue citizens.

Tor Tiv who prayed that his administration would witness monumental development, pledged unalloyed loyalty and support to the new administration.

He prayed God to grant Governor Alia more wisdom and good health to govern with the fear of God and take the people of Benue to higher heights.