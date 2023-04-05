From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Barely 24 hours after three persons were killed in Apa local government area of Benue State, suspected herdsmen attacked Umogidi, Entekpa Adoka district in Otukpo LGA and killed three people.

A source from the community who didn’t want to be named told newsmen that the suspected herders invaded the community on Tuesday evening and operated unchallenged.

“The herders came into our village yesterday (Tuesday) evening and they shot sporadically which made people flee the community.

Source said that “At the time the attackers left, three dead bodies were recovered,”

Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Bako Eje confirmed the attack and killing explaining that the herders, for over one month, have been terrorising the people of the area.

He said, “For over a month now, they have been terrorizing our people in that axis, from Igili to Umuogidi across Enetekpa ward.

“The attackers came in from Apa through Agatu also. They have been terrorizing our people. They graze their cows in our area, eat up our cassava, our grains and yams and the ones they could not eat, they just set them on fire.

“Most of our people have deserted the place. They are now camping at one primary school at Adoka particularly, the Igili and Umuogidi people

“But yesterday (Tuesday), they just came on us and attacked us and killed three persons.”

The chairman further said that he has reported the incident to the adviser on Security adding “Even right now, I’m at Adoka. Soldiers are going with us to see what’s on the ground.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack in a telephone message saying, “Attack confirmed. No details yet.”