From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Following last Saturday House of Assembly elections in Benue State, the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the state has won 21 seats so far while the PDP won 10 seats.

One of the constituencies, Konshisha, was still inconclusive as at the time of filing this report.

The APC winners are Jonathan Agbidye of Katsina-Ala East constituency (APC); Ezra Nyiyongo represents Ukum constituency (APC); Peter Bemdoo Ipusu secured Katsina-Ala West constituency (APC); Dr. Yamner Ortese of Guma constituency (APC) and Mrs Becky Orpin of Gboko East constituency (APC).

Others include Aondona Dajoh represents Gboko West constituency (APC); Berger Alfred of Makurdi North constituency (APC) while Akya Douglas secured Makurdi South constituency (APC);

Elias Audu won Gwer-East constituency (APC) and Jabi Abraham of Buruku constituency (APC).

Similarly, Mathew Dankor won Tiev constituency (APC); Simon Gabo got Mata constituency (APC); Saater Tiseer of Mbagwa constituency (APC); Shimawua Terna won Kyan constituency (APC) and Samuel Ismaila Agada Awuchi of Ogbadibo constituency (APC)

Also, Mrs Lami Danladi secured Ado constituency (APC); Angbo Kennedy won Otukpo/Akpa constituency (APC); Manger Manger for Tarka constituency (APC); Cyril Ikong won Oju II constituency (APC), Dugeri Thomas Terzungwe won Kwande West constituency for APC while Samuel Anyor Matu has been elected for Kwande East constituency on the platform of APC.

Those who won on the platform of the PDP include Godwin Abu Edoh for Agatu constituency (PDP); Isaac Isaac Agbo Ochekliye won in Ohimini for PDP; James Abu Umoru won Apa constituency (PDP); Onah Blessed Emmanuel JP for Oju I (PDP); Moses Egbodo of Obi constituency (PDP); Agom Anthony for Okpokwu (PDP) and Michael Audu represents Adoka/Ugboju constituency (PDP).

Others are Wiliams Mkange Ortyom Agasha constituency (PDP), Gyila Solomon for Gwer West constituency (PDP) and Jiji Samuel of Logo constituency (PDP).