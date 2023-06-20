From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon Hyacinth Dajoh, has solicited the support and partnership with former Presiding Officers of the House to enable him lay a solid foundation for the development of the Legislature in the state.

Dajoh who met with some former Speakers of the Benue State House of Assembly in Makurdi, stated that he was ready to tap from their wealth of experience in order to grow the Legislative arm of government which he described as the pillar of Democracy.

He promised that his doors will remain open to all former Presiding Officers and appealed to them to always feel free to offer suggestions and advice that will make the 10th Assembly live up to the expectations of the Benue people.

In their separate response, Mr Mzenda Iho, Terseer Tsumba, Barr. David Iorhemba and Mrs Margaret Icheen, all appreciated the Speaker for partnering with them in his onerous task of leading the 10th Benue State House of Assembly.

They assured Dajoh of their willingness to stand with him by way of offering constructive advice and criticisms where necessary and thanked him for being the first sitting Speaker of the Assembly to solicit the support of former Presiding Officers.

Member representing Buruku State Constituency, Mr. Abraham Jabi thanked the former Speakers for agreeing to support the current Speaker in his task of leading the 10th Assembly and pledged that members will continue to give the Speaker all the support required to succeed.

Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Akume Raphael, said the meeting had Hon. Peter Ipusu Hon. Manger Manger Hon. Abraham Jabi and Hon. Berger Alfred Emberga in attendance.