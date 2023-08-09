From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Hon Hyacinth Dajoh, has rolled out various packages and incentives in appreciation of his constituents for electing him in the 2023 general election.

The Speaker who returned to his constituency of Gboko West State Constituency, on a thank you visit, said it was their votes during the elections that took him to the Benue State House of Assembly and further earned him the position of leader of the House.

He said “If you didn’t vote for me, I wouldn’t be the speaker today, because it is only those who won their elections that were privileged to contest for speakership.”

As part of the packages and interventions, the Speaker issued appointment letters to five constituents as his Special Assistants (SAs) covering the five council wards of Gboko West and presented each with a brand-new Motorcycle.

They include Mdugh Moses from Mbadim Council Ward Mbatiav, Apaa Emmanuel, from Mbaanku Council Ward Mbatiav, Gboko John of Mbaavarakaa Council Ward Mbatiav, Dewua Aondoakura, of Mbakwen Council Ward Mbatierev and Mrs. Comfort Ortserga, from Mbadam Council Ward Mbatierev.

The Speaker who also unveiled a scholarship scheme for his people, inaugurated a committee to handle the scheme with a call on them to be fair and upright dealing with everyone with the fear of God irrespective of political coloration.

The committee who has Terfa Iorgilim and Gyungu Samuel as Chairman and Secretary respectively also has Nobert Golozo, Blessing Tseneke, Akyoon Simon Aondoakula, Tersoo Igbom, President of Gbemacha Students Association, President National Association of Mbatiav Students as members.

Dajoh also presented to his campaign Director General, Hon. Timothy Kparevfa a Toyota Corolla car in appreciation for his tireless efforts during the campaign days that resulted in his landslide victory.

He appealed to his constituents to be supportive of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration assuring that sooner than later, the dividends of democracy will start trickling down to them from all angles.

The Member representing Konshisha state constituency, Rt. Hon Cephas Dyako, on behalf of the 10th Assembly members, called on the people of Gboko West to guard their son, Dajoh, jealousy saying the future looks positive for them with him.

Responding on behalf of the people, Elder Orgu Dwem, Gboko APC party Chairman, Basil Yina, praised their son for returning to acknowledge them. Elder Dwem, particularly, praised his ingenuity and prayed for God to guide and protect him as he as he represents and renders selfless service to the people of the state.